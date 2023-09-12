Different WWE Stars Address the Possibility of CM Punk Returning

CM Punk's sudden departure from AEW earlier this month has reignited speculation that he's heading back to the WWE. As a result, a handful of current WWE stars have already been asked in interviews about Punk and how they'd feel about him coming back. Fans thought Zelina Vega was openly supporting the idea on Twitter recently, but then explained in an interview with Newsday last week that her aforementioned post had nothing to do with Punk. She did, however, still endorse his return.

"I wish him the best," Vega said. "Would it be great to see him again? Absolutely."

Other stars were a bit more reserved with their feelings toward Punk. When asked about the idea of wrestling him on Cheap Heat, reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor said (h/t Cageside Seats), "I'd be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone's going to pay me money. So, show me the money. Money talks."

Drew McIntyre then tried to avoid the question while talking to Sportskeeda — "I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I'll leave it at that."

Seth Rollins Not a Fan of CM Punk

If there's one person who is likely against the idea of Punk coming in, it's current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. "The Visionary" had some harsh words for Punk while talking with Nick Hausman back in January.

"Oh Phily Phils...stay away. Stay away you cancer. Stay away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like 'oh no, did he say that', yeah he's a jerk. C'mon we figured that out over there. We figured it out over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye," Rollins said with a hand wave.

Do you think Punk will actually return to WWE? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

