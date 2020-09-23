CM Punk Hilariously Mocks Retribution's New Look

✖

CM Punk has been poking fun at WWE's Retribution faction for weeks. So when the former WWE Champion saw the masks the five main members are now wearing, he couldn't help but poke fun. Punk took a screengrab of Shane Thorne's mask (now going by SlapJack) and wrote on Instagram, "When you're bored in catering and there's an abundance of paper plates." You can see the screengrab for yourself below.

Retribution wound up having a busy Monday Night Raw this week. The group opened the show, unmasked to reveal their new looks, competed in the main event against The Hurt Business and brawled with the rest of the Raw locker room to close out the show.

Unfortunately the group still hasn't managed to win over most fans watching at home. Viewers spent most of Raw poking fun at the group's new look (particularly how Dominik Dijakovic's new mask makes him look like Tom Hardy's Bane) and collectively laughed when three of the members' names (SlapJack, Mace and T-Bar) were revealed. According to both WrestleVotes and Fightful, the group was met with laughter and pity backstage.

Just talked to a source who was in the building last night... said the presentation of Retribution was a major topic of discussion, met w/ LAUGHTER at times backstage. Direct quote: “The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 22, 2020

And yet despite the reactions, PWInsider reported this week that Retribution would take part in an angle that will culminate in the main event of Survivor Series. That's in late November, and obviously WWE can change plans between now and then.

