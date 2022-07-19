WWE Contacted Daniel Cormier About Working With NXT Team

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has never been too distant from the world of professional wrestling. While chatter about DC stepping in the squared circle has never materialized beyond wishful thinking, Cormier has flirted with various other professional wrestling roles. Most notably, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion revealed he spoke to WWE about doing commentary, but nothing ever came from it. "Put me at the commentary table," Cormier said in 2020. "Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn't be faking it. WWE is something I've loved my entire life."

Still, that hasn't stopped WWE from pursuing Cormier's talents elsewhere. Cormier recently revealed that he has been contacted to do work with NXT's The Creed Brothers.

"I actually talked to them quite a bit," Cormier said while speaking with Monster Energy on Twitter Spaces. "I'm friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I've got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]. So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the NXT Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I've been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven't been able to make it work. It's something that I really do want to do."

Jacob, who goes by Julius Creed in NXT, currently holds the NXT Tag Titles alongside his brother, Drew Kasper, who goes by Brutus Creed. The duo won the titles at NXT In Your House this past June, just months after winning the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The brothers have amateur wrestling roots as well, with both being two-time NCAA All-Americans. Jacob collected numerous other accolades in his collegiate days, becoming ACC Heavyweight Champion in 2018 and accumulating consecutive Southern Scuffle Heavyweight crowns in 2017 and 2018.

Cormier has been retired from mixed martial arts since August 2020. His final bout came against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, where he was defeated by unanimous decision. The multi-time champion had teased a fight with WWE's Brock Lesnar inside the octagon on numerous occasions, but the dream match never came to fruition.