Jim Ross Says Daniel Cormier Would ‘Kill’ Brock Lesnar in a UFC Title Fight

Brock Lesnar made his intentions known back at UFC 226 in July when he confronted reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon. Ever since that stunt there’s been speculation that a fight between the two for the UFC’s top prize was on the way, but as of April no fight has been announced. Lesnar has spent the bulk of his time since then under the WWE banner, dropping the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, winning it back at Crown Jewel and losing it again at WrestleMania 35 to Seth Rollins.

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW employee Jim Ross gave his prediction on the potential fight on a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report podcast. He firmly stated that even though Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion he wouldn’t stand a chance against Cormier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let’s say Lesnar leaves and goes back [to UFC],” Ross said. “He’s going to do his fight in August [2019] as they say. I don’t know. And Daniel Cormier, and DC will kill him. Yep, because his striking defense is not Brock’s forte and DC knows that. And he knows that he’s not going to try and take him down. Even though mano-a-mano, it would be a nice test because DC is going to think, ‘I can still take this former D1 champion down.’ So you don’t want to get in that game with Lesnar, but the main thing is I think the punching power of DC is going to be too much for Brock.”

Ross added that he believes Cormier could end the fight in just two rounds.

Based on his latest comments at the UFC 236 event, UFC president Dana White is still confident that the match will happen at some point.

“First of all, Brock Lesnar wants to come back. I don’t know when and when we’ll get it done,” White said. “Daniel Cormier has done everything we’ve ever asked him. He’s fought everybody we’ve ever wanted. He’s been a great champion. He’s an incredible ambassador to the sport.

“If he [Cormier] wants the Brock Lesnar fight, why shouldn’t he get the Brock Lesnar fight? He’s talking about retiring and he wants to fight Lesnar,” White added.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!