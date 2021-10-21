WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Edge Beats Seth Rollins in Wild Hell in a Cell Match

Edge and Seth Rollins stepped inside Hell in a Cell for the third in their rivalry at Crown Jewel on Thursday and managed to put on a Match of The Year contender. The two used all manner of weaponry against each other, ranging from Rollins trying to blind Edge with a broken piece of a steel chair to Edge using a wrench to apply the Glasgow Grim. Rollins appeared to have the match won when he wrapped his leg in a chain and tried to nail a Curb Stomp while Edge’s head was placed on a chair, but “The Rated-R Superstar” managed to counter by moving the chair to hit Rollins’ groin.

After deciding to not let the match end via submission, the 11-time world champion nailed Rollins with a Curb Stomp of his own on a chair for the win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the updated results from Crown Jewel below:

(Kickoff) The Usos def. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Edge def. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere)