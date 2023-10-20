WWE Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns to Defend Title Against LA Knight in Main Event

LA Knight has experienced one of the largest groundswells in recent wrestling memory this year. The self-proclaimed megastar kicked things off in January by sharing the ring with The Undertaker on Raw is XXX before going on to face Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble. Knight maximized his minutes in those moments, as he gradually began receiving louder reactions each and every week. Fan support for the former Million Dollar Champion increased exponentially over the subsequent months, as crowds rallied behind him in his WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SummerSlam matches. After some 50/50 booking throughout the summer, the WWE machine has gotten fully behind Knight, giving him the rare John Cena endorsement en route to his biggest match yet.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns Official For WWE Crown Jewel

(Photo: WWE)

The Tribal Chief is about to find out who's game it is.

WWE officially announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel next month. The seeds for this contest were planted last week on WWE SmackDown when John Cena introduced Knight as Reigns's next hopeful challenger.

This will be Knight's first world title match in WWE. The white-hot star signed with the company in 2021 and has been on the main roster for just over one year. Before joining WWE, Knight wrestled as Eli Drake in promotions like Impact Wrestling and NWA. His last world title reign happened in the former company, as he reigned as Impact World Champion in 2017.

"I don't know that with my personality I'll ever be satisfied. I have such a habit of nitpicking everything and getting down to nitty-gritty details. Obviously, for me, I want to be at the top of the mountain. There are a lot of hurdles to get there but I always wanted to be there," Knight said in a recent interview. "If you're not aiming to be the WWE Champion, if you're not aiming to be that top guy, the face of the company and in the conversation as far as some of the greats, that would be at least close to that goal line."

WWE Crown Jewel goes down on Saturday, November 4th. Knight and Reigns will both appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday, October 20th on FOX to further this storyline.