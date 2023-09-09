Did WWE's LA Knight Just Take a Shot at Kevin Nash on SmackDown?

Few in WWE are as white-hot as LA Knight at the moment, something anyone can clearly see when they tune into SmackDown and hear the crowd after his music hits. Many WWE fans are aboard the LA Knight train and want to see him keep rolling, but not everyone has been as supportive of Knight's popularity. Kevin Nash is someone who has been critical of Knight in the past, and it seems that Knight took a shot at Nash during his promo on tonight's WWE SmackDown. While Knight didn't call out Nash by name or anything, he referenced an infamous Nash promo from his WCW days, and it's hard not to see the correlation between the two after watching the promo back.

Knight was cutting a promo on The Miz after Miz battled an invisible John Cena on Monday Night Raw. Knight took a shot at Miz using his own entrance music, referencing the "I came to play" part of his theme. That led perfectly to his reference to Nash's old promo (via Fightful), and not only did Knight reference part of the promo, but he slipped in a shot in the midst of it, calling someone who would say that "a complete moron."

The shot at Kevin Nash



Savage 😂😂😂 #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/y11lqXS5Di — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 9, 2023

"Let's go ahead and dissect that for a second," Knight said. "How's that song of his go... I came to play, right? Now, if I was a complete moron, I'd say let's look at that adjective, but I'm not a moron, so I'm going to say let's look at that verb, play."

As fans have pointed out, this is a reference to Nash's promo where he referenced WCW's old tagline where the big boys play. In that original promo, Nash started things out by talking about that tagline and then keyed in on the play part but then used the incorrect description. Nash said, "This is where the big boys play huh? Look at the adjective, play."

We'll have to wait and see if Nash responds, but this could very well be a one-and-done type of thing for Knight. Recent reports have indicated Knight signed a major extension with WWE, and that could lead to a big push for him moving forward. In a previous interview with WWE's The Bump, Knight was asked about his fan favorite status, and Knight took the opportunity to let everyone know that he's taking some Title gold regardless of who is in his corner.

"Finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. Look, I didn't ask for anybody, talk about being a fan-favorite, I didn't go out there and say, 'Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.' As a matter of fact, if they don't cheer for me, if they don't like me, doesn't make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day, I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank, I'm gonna climb that ladder, I'm gonna pull the case down, and then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point," Knight said.

"So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight," Knight said. "You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."

What did you think of Knight's promo? Let us know in the comments!