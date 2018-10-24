WWE Crown Jewel Tickets Are Still Not Available

WWE’s Saudi Arabian supershow, Crown Jewel, is less than two weeks away and tickets have yet to go on sale.

PWInsider has confirmed that if you wish to attend WWE’s November 2 event, there’s actually no way to buy a ticket. This appears to be a clear indicator that Crown Jewel may be destined for major changes if not being canceled altogether.

WWE officials are reportedly deciding the fate of Crown Jewel sometime on Wednesday, but per PWInsider’s report, WWE staff are scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia later this week and talent will make the trip after next week’s TV tapings. Despite all of the controversy, it looks like Crown Jewel will happen.

The saga that has been Crown Jewel has seen WWE change its stance on several occasions. While fans and mainstream media scrutinized them, WWE maintained they were “monitoring the situation.” Then reports came out indicating the Vince McMahon won’t cancel the show unless it came from direct orders from President Trump. Soon after that headline, a new story came out claiming that McMahon and WWE were facing pressure from “outside sources” to cancel the event. And just a day later it looks like we’re back to getting Crown Jewel as advertised—provided people can buy tickets, of course.

This continues to be a slippery situation and we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.