The WWE was hit with the accusation on Tuesday via an anonymous employee that they were forcing employees to work television tapings at the WWE Performance Center during the coronavirus pandemic, and anyone who spoke up would be fired on the spot. The accusation was given to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners and read, "My employer World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite stay-at-home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out, as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups. Despite sanitary precautions, we can not maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear or repercussion of losing our jobs."

On Wednesday afternoon WWE released a response.

"These accusations aren't true," the statement read. "Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We've made accommodations for individuals upon request."

This story is developing...

