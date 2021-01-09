Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Match Announced for WWE Raw
If you thought Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE matches were "so 2020," think again. WWE has officially announced that Orton will once again face WWE Champion McIntyre this Monday night on Raw, although this match will not be for the title. This is the latest in a series of bouts between the two men that goes back to last summer, with Orton actually defeating McIntyre for the title at the Hell In A Cell PPV.
Last week's edition of Raw ended with McIntyre being confronted by a returning Bill Goldberg in the closing minutes of the show in what can only be described as a bizarre segment. Goldberg accused McIntyre of not respecting the legends who were in attendance for Raw Legends Night, despite nothing happening on the show where one would view McIntyre as disrespectful.
WWE also has announced that McIntyre will address Goldberg on the show this week, likely leading to a match between the two at Royal Rumble at the end of the month.
.@RandyOrton will battle @DMcIntyreWWE in a non-title showdown THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! https://t.co/p06J6CqJiA— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
WWE's announcement on the Orton vs. McIntyre match reads:
The target on the WWE Champion’s back is bigger than ever, and The Viper aims to strike this Monday on Raw in non-title action.
Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title last week on the red brand in an all-out battle against Keith Lee, but the biggest fireworks were saved for after the match. Goldberg returned to close Raw Legends Night with a Royal Rumble challenge for The King of Claymore Country. Before facing off with Randy Orton, McIntyre will address the challenge from the iconic Superstar.
The Legend Killer spent most of last Monday tormenting the honored guests and scored a victory over Jeff Hardy. Orton will now turn his attention back to the fighting champion, as McIntyre ended The Viper’s latest WWE Title reign mere weeks ago.
Can McIntyre push back another challenge from his rival? Or will Orton deliver a message in his path of destruction?
Don’t miss the hard-hitting clash this Monday at 8/7 C on the USA Network.