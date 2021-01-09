Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton Match Announced for WWE Raw

If you thought Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE matches were "so 2020," think again. WWE has officially announced that Orton will once again face WWE Champion McIntyre this Monday night on Raw, although this match will not be for the title. This is the latest in a series of bouts between the two men that goes back to last summer, with Orton actually defeating McIntyre for the title at the Hell In A Cell PPV.

Last week's edition of Raw ended with McIntyre being confronted by a returning Bill Goldberg in the closing minutes of the show in what can only be described as a bizarre segment. Goldberg accused McIntyre of not respecting the legends who were in attendance for Raw Legends Night, despite nothing happening on the show where one would view McIntyre as disrespectful.

WWE also has announced that McIntyre will address Goldberg on the show this week, likely leading to a match between the two at Royal Rumble at the end of the month.

WWE's announcement on the Orton vs. McIntyre match reads: