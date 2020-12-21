Edge Says He'll Never Compete in a TLC Match Again

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram on Sunday ahead of WWE's TLC pay-per-view, encouraging his fellow wrestlers for the evening ahead while reflecting on the last Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match he took part in. Said match took place at the 2010 TLC event when Edge defeated then-champion Kane, Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio in a four-way to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. In the post Edge clarified that despite his recent return to wrestling he has no intention of ever competing in a TLC match again.

"Happy #tlc day. This is a throwback to the last one I competed in," Edge wrote. "And let's be honest, the last one I'll ever compete in. But it ended well with my 10th world championship. If you had told any of the 6 of us, you know who the other 5 are, that there would be a ppv devoted to a match that our Dr.Frankenstein brains put together, no way we'd believe you. But here we are. To all the talent performing tonight, blow the doors off, and be careful."

Given the neck injury that initially ended his career and the fact that he's 47, it's not hard to see why Edge doesn't want to be involved in the violent match again. But back in the day he was synonymous with the stipulation as he, Christian, The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz competed in the first TLC match at SummerSlam 2000. He competed in the match six more times in his career, most notably in the rematch between the three teams at WrestleMania X-Seven, against John Cena at Unforgiven 2006 and against The Undertaker at One Night Stand 2008.

Sunday's two TLC matches saw Drew McIntyre defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles despite interference from Omos, John Morrison and a Money In The Bank cash-in from The Miz and Roman Reigns retain his Universal title against Kevin Owens.