Edge Has Some Bad News Regarding His Injury Recovery

Edge's WWE return was brought to a screeching halt over the summer when he suffered a torn tricep during his "Greatest Match Ever" with Randy Orton at the Backlash pay-per-view. The 11-time world champion hasn't been back since, leaving Orton free to torture other legends and chase Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week the "Rated-R Superstar" gave an update on his recovery status, saying that it's, unfortunately, taking longer than he originally hoped.

"I don't know. It's a learning process because I'm going to be 47 next month, so I didn't know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It's a slow process. I'm not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know," he said (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcript). It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.

"So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked," he continued.

Edge said in a previous interview with Booker T that the injury happened when he leaped off the second turnbuckle and was caught by "The Viper" in an RKO.

It's possible that he is trying to make his recovery sound worse than it actually is. Edge famously denied his return to the WWE over and over leading up to his surprise arrival at the Royal Rumble back in January. Previous reports have listed Edge returning in time to finish his trilogy with Orton at WrestleMania 37 with the WWE Championship possibly being on the line.

