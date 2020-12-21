Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Championship Against Kevin Owens in Wild TLC Match

✖

After weeks of being beaten down by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Kevin Owens made it clear that he was not going to just sit and let Reigns win. After Reigns came into the ring Owens just went on a tear, blitzing Reigns and hitting him with move after move after move, sending him outside and then hitting him with a chair all the while fending off Jey Uso with a superkick. While Reigns was down Owens then sent Uso to the back after sticking his foot in a chair and then stomping on it. Uso did give Reigns the distraction he needed to get back into the fight though, and Reigns would kick him off the apron and then slam him with the steel steps several times.

Reigns then rolled Owens into the ring and hit him with a ladder, keeping him down. Reigns then stomped Owens' hand and continued the attack, but Owens would come back with vengeance, slamming Reigns over a chair and giving him some space to breathe. Owens would then go for one of the ladders, but as he was at the top Uso would return (though limping) and pull him down.

Owens would handle Uso but not before Reigns would dish out a Superman punch. Reigns would try and catch his balance on the chair but he knocked it over instead. Uso then went to get a table and bring it into the ring. He would then bring another one to the ring, and they would set both up, though Reigns took a minute to kick Owens again.

Reigns would set the table up in the corner and then stuck his foot on Owens' head, driving it into the mat. Reigns would try and throw Owens into Uso's foot but Owens kneed him and then punched Reigns, followed up by a Stunner on Reigns, sending him out of the ring.

Owens would then go to set up the ladder, though Uso dragged him out again. Owens then delivered a pop-up powerbomb to Uso through a table, causing it to break. He then lifted and stuck the pieces of the table and chairs lying around on top of Uso.

Owens then climbed again and had his hand on the belt, but Reigns then grabbed his shirt, and the two traded punches on the top of the ladder. They traded punches again but Reigns picked up Owens and delivered a Spinebuster atop of a ladder. Reigns picked him up again and threw him outside. Reigns then picked up Owens and threw him through a table and two chairs.

Reigns then checked on Uso and then threw another chair on top of Owens, then picked him up and put him through another table. Reigns then nonchalantly walked up the ladder to pick up the title but had to laugh when he felt Owens at his feet. Reigns then told Owens he was embarrassing his family and slapped his face, but Owens slapped him hard back. Reigns was angry and then speared Owens through the table set up in the corner.

Owens got up again, telling Reigns he had to kill him. Reigns then went to spear Owens but Owens dodged him and Reigns shattered the barricade. That let Owens climb up on the ladder and towards the title, but Reigns caught his foot. He dragged Owens down and threw him into the ladder. Owens then shocked Reigns by superkicking him twice and went to powerbomb him through a table but Reigns caught him with a superman punch. Owens caught his next move and still managed to pick him up and powerbomb him through a table. He would then climb the ladder and almost have it, but Uso grabbed him. Owens had to come down but delivered a Stunner to Uso, and then climbed the ladder once more.

Reigns met him at the top, and then hit Owens with a low blow atop the ladder. Reigns grabbed Owens and locked in a guillotine. It caused Owens to fall from the ladder and gave Reigns his chance at the title, which he finally grabbed.

Here's the full card for tonight's WWE TLC:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles (TLC Match)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens (TLC Match)

The Fiend vs Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno Match)

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka and Charlotte defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!