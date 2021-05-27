WWE: Current Plans for Eva Marie on WWE Raw Roster

✖

Eva Marie made her surprise return to WWE television back at the start of May, revealing she would be returning to the Monday Night Raw roster in the near future. Since then she's only been featured in promo packages, though her appearances have already generated a lot of vitriol on social media. Fightful Select dropped a new report about WWE's plans for Marie on Thursday, and they're somewhat of a curveball compared to what WWE fans were expecting. Sean Ross Sapp wrote that instead of having Marie be a wrestler, she'll be a manager for a yet-to-be-determined member of the women's roster in the hopes of getting them over.

Marie's first run with WWE ended rather unceremoniously a few years back. She was suspended by the WWE back in mid-2016 due to a Wellness Policy violation and never returned to television afterwards. She confirmed 13 months later that she was no longer in the company, but two years after that she started claiming in interviews that she was in negotiations with the promotion.

"Sure. I'm always going to have that itch. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It's one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE," Marie told TV Insider back in 2019. "They are killing it right now. I think it's so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it's supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That's for sure."

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she told The Wrap in September 2020. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."

Reports of her return first started popping up in October, stating that she was back in Orlando undergoing medical testing and would soon be ready to appear inside the WWE ThunderDome. She has since been spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

