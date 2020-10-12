Eva Marie Reportedly Returning to WWE Television Soon

✖

It's been a few years now since Eva Marie (real name Natalie Marie Coyle) stepped inside of a WWE ring, but it sounds like "All Red Everything" is on her way back to the company. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Monday that Eva is already in Orlando has started medical testing in order to enter WWE's ThunderDome inside Orlando's Amway Center. Johnson added that the two sides came to a deal in late September, and that it's uncertain whether or not the former Total Divas star will actually wrestle or just be an onscreen personality.

The 36-year-old was heavily criticized by fans for her supposed lack of in-ring ability during her initial WWE run, to the point where WWE made it her gimmick that she would find new ways to not wrestle each week. She was suspended by the company for a WWE Wellness Policy violation in the summer of 2016 and left the company the following year to pursue other ventures.

Eva gave an interview with The Wrap back in early September where she sounded open to the idea of a return.

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she said. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."

It's possible WWE has her make a surprise return during this week's Monday Night Raw, given that Friday Night SmackDown had its own surprise last week with the return of Lars Sullivan. So far WWE has announced Raw will feature a women's battle royal to crown Asuka's next challenger, a farewell promo from Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali's first promo since turning heel and a No DQ match between Kevin Owens and Aleister Black.

Here's the full list of available wrestlers for Night Two of the WWE Draft:

Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay,

Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn