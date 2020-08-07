WWE Fans Debate Whether Alexa Bliss Will Transform Into Sister Abigail
During the conclusion of the latest episode of WWE's Smackdown, Bray Wyatt appeared in his "Fiend" persona and attacked Alexa Bliss before the show's end, leading many to believe the theory that the diva of World Wrestling Entertainment will be none other than Wyatt's long worshipped figure known as Sister Abigail. With Wyatt's original motif being a swamp dweller who emerged wielding a lantern and worshipping the mysterious persona of Sister Abigail, "The Fiend" has been attempting to assist Wyatt in his matches with the likes of the Firefly Funhouse and the "Swamp Fight".
With Bliss herself appearing as something of a veiled spectre in the brawl between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, it seems more and more likely that Bliss' inclusion into the Fiend storyline might result in her taking on a new personality and in fact leading a new band of wrestlers with Wyatt at the top of the heap.
HOLD UP...
Is he hitting Braun in the heart
OR
Are we getting Sister Abigail?!?! pic.twitter.com/aykPBXjAvc— 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕿𝖞 👑 (@OTRKingTy) August 1, 2020
Do you believe that Bliss is on her way to becoming Sister Abigail? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Some Believe It
Alexa Bliss is not, nor will she be Sister Abigail.#SmackDown— DIRRTYRAIDERCANE🙌🏿 (@TavaresJones1) August 5, 2020
Some Don't Believe It
Is Sister Abigail The Friends We Made Along The Way?
WWE posting this kinda makes me think we were right the fiend thing last week is gonna be about Alexa & Nikkis friendship
No one is sister Abigail pic.twitter.com/mdG6vyttbX— Laura (@RosePlanted_) August 7, 2020
Some Neat Fan Art Prepping For Bliss' Makeover
Here’s my edit of @AlexaBliss_WWE as Sister Abigail.I hope you guys like it.#WWE #fanart pic.twitter.com/fqQQPQjivG— Christian Heard (@KingOcho3K) August 7, 2020
Could This Be Alexa's New Look?
Sister Abigail of Alexa Bliss ! pic.twitter.com/XlkMLig49w— Jeremy Scott Carder (@jsc3773) August 7, 2020
Ready And Waiting
I'm ready for this Alexa Bliss/Sister Abigail storyline #SmackDown— The Worst Wrestling Podcast (@TheWrestlingPo2) August 7, 2020
Definite Fiend Energy
Sister Abigail 🔥🔥🔥#AlexaBliss #SisterAbigail #WWENXT #WWESuperCard #WWE #WWERaw #WWE2K20 #WWETheBump #WWEMainEvent #wwechampions #RawUnderground #Raw #SDLive #RomanReigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/5zPKyym27f— WWE News Updates (@WWENewsUpdates2) August 7, 2020
What About Abadon?
If Abadon was in the WWE, I bet people would want her to be Sister Abigail. #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/uwusf8hmK2— 🔥 💀 🔥 (@The_Realest3_) August 5, 2020
