WWE Fans Debate Whether Alexa Bliss Will Transform Into Sister Abigail

During the conclusion of the latest episode of WWE's Smackdown, Bray Wyatt appeared in his "Fiend" persona and attacked Alexa Bliss before the show's end, leading many to believe the theory that the diva of World Wrestling Entertainment will be none other than Wyatt's long worshipped figure known as Sister Abigail. With Wyatt's original motif being a swamp dweller who emerged wielding a lantern and worshipping the mysterious persona of Sister Abigail, "The Fiend" has been attempting to assist Wyatt in his matches with the likes of the Firefly Funhouse and the "Swamp Fight".

With Bliss herself appearing as something of a veiled spectre in the brawl between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, it seems more and more likely that Bliss' inclusion into the Fiend storyline might result in her taking on a new personality and in fact leading a new band of wrestlers with Wyatt at the top of the heap.

HOLD UP... Is he hitting Braun in the heart OR Are we getting Sister Abigail?!?! pic.twitter.com/aykPBXjAvc — 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕿𝖞 👑 (@OTRKingTy) August 1, 2020

