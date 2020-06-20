WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Brings Back His Wyatt Family Character

WWE SmackDown on Friday night ended with Bray Wyatt bringing back the Firefly Funhouse for the first time since losing to Braun Strowman. Wyatt joked about what he's been up to since, saying he learned to knit, dance on Tik-Tok, resurrect the dead, and some other things. The rabbit interrupted Wyatt and said he's been obsessing over his loss to Strowman. As Wyatt began to explain, he was interrupted by Strowman back in the Performance Center as he walked to the ring, theme song blaring.

Strowman said Wyatt had his chance and failed. He said the story between them is over. Wyatt laughed, and said he wasn't joking about resurrecting the dead. He said that this chapter may be over, but this chapter is just getting started.

A montage then aired of the Wyatt Family. After this, Wyatt appeared on screen dressed in his old gear. Wyatt said "What's the matter? You look like you've just seen a ghost." Wyatt said for the story to continue, he must go back to where it began. He said that he created Braun and it is his duty to destroy him. Bray said that Braun knows where to find him, all he has to do is follow the buzzards.

With that, the show went off the air. Do you prefer Wyatt's old Wyatt Family look or his new "Fiend" persona? Let us know in the comments section below.

