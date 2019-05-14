Horror Icon Tom Savini Comments on Creating Bray Wyatt’s New Mask

Bray Wyatt revealed his new ring gear on the latest edition of the “Firefly Fun House,” revealing a demonic clown appearance that sharply contrasts his child television host persona that he’s shown over the past few weeks.

“It’s almost time to show the world what I’ve really been working on. But I can’t do it alone,” Wyatt says. “No, I’m going to need the help of all my fireflies. So, who’s with me? That just warms my soul. But don’t worry, there’s still a lot of darkness is this ol’ noggin. But this time it’s different. This time, I learned how to harness it, how to control it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So what do you say?” he added. “Do you want to see my secret?”

Wyatt’s new appearance caused quite a stir on Twitter. But amidst the reaction, horror makeup and special effects icon Tom Savini revealed it was his team that created Wyatt’s new look.

Savini, best known for his work in the Friday The 13th and Night of the Living Dead franchises, is a notably WWE fan and has worked with the company for several years. His previous projects include masks for Triple H, Kalisto, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Jason Baker, who works on Savini’s production team, directed all of Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segments.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt in a recent interview. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!