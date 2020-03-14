WWE Fans Are Applauding SmackDown’s Crowdless Show at the Performance Center

Amidst the concerns regarding the Coronavirus, WWE moved tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX to the Performance Center, and in addition, they also decided to do the show without a crowd in attendance. Even despite those hurdles, WWE is putting on a quality show with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross kicking things off. Before that though Triple H introduced the show, showing off the Performance Center to fans, talking about why it is so important to the brand, and telling them to enjoy the show amidst all the real-world problems happening at the moment. Fans are loving his introduction and the fact that WWE is having a show at all on social media, and we’ve included a few of the best reactions right here.

Fans are all too happy to have something fun and entertaining to distract from reality a bit, and they took to Twitter to let WWE know. As with anything, not everyone is a fan of the no crowd thing, but many are just happy WWE decided to air a show at all, and are excited to take in some great matches.

“Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C.”

Jeff Hardy Returns

Paige Addresses Bayley

John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend

Much Needed Entertainment

Fans are mostly happy that WWE is providing some much-needed distractions from what’s going on in the world.

Crowd or not thank you @WWE for providing us fans some much needed sports Entertainment — Super FanCom Podcast (@SuperFanComShow) March 14, 2020

Putting on a Show

Other fans are just amazed that Triple H and the WWE crew figured out a way to make a show happen.

Triple H really laid out the mission parameters there, and the reasons that they don’t want to cancel any shows if they don’t have to.



Lots of people backstage have told me that they just want to put on a show and entertain.



They’ve found a way. #WWE #Smackdown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) March 14, 2020

Props

While some find it a bit weird without an audience, they still love that WWE is going through with a show.

#SmackDown this already doesn’t feel right. But y’know what, props to the WWE for still putting on a show — christopher ward (@chrisward4567) March 14, 2020

Weird But Stoked

Others agree it’s weird but still are stoked to watch.

WWE SmackDown live with no audience tonight is gonna be weird but awesome. I’m stoked. Here we go. — Tim Gill (@timgill924) March 14, 2020

Thank You WWE

Mostly fans are just happy WWE has a show to watch.

@wwe thank you for putting a smile on my face. 💙💙💙 — abby 🦋 (@bIisstatements) March 14, 2020

Let’s Do This

Fans are definitely ready for some big-time WWE action tonight.

Like WWE 2K

Now, not everyone is loving the no audience thing, comparing the action to a 2K match.

#SmackDown is more like a WWE2K20 game than the actual show or WWE Day of Reckoning Tutorial Mode. — The Ronchan Project (@TRonChanProject) March 14, 2020

What An Intro

Not only is the show going on, but fans are also digging the intro from Triple H to kick things off.

Friday Motivation

Many are happy to see the show go on even without a crowd, and are using it as some Friday Motivation.

Kudos to @WWE for bringing joy to us all amid these unique times… This is what it looks like to see ppl who love their craft come out to put a smile on your face #SmackDown #SmackDownOnFox #FridayMotivation — Mary (@SoulmateoneMary) March 14, 2020

