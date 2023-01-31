Why WWE Didn't Book a Four Horsewomen Four-Way Match

WWE's Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley — have utterly dominated WWE's Women's Division for the better part of the last decade. But while the four have all feuded with each other in some form or fashion, they never faced each other in a four-way match once they were all called up from NXT. Many fans believed that would be a match worthy of WrestleMania, but now that Sasha Banks is gone from the company the odds of it ever happening are incredibly slim.

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn was recently on the Public Enemies Podcast and explained that Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of the idea even as other people in the company pushed for it (h/t Inside The Ropes)— "I don't think Vince was ever on board with it. I think others in the company were. I think it probably could've ended up happening eventually, but it wasn't anything ever really on the docket. I think some people really wanted it to happen and build towards it, but I feel like if everyone was still with the company now, it definitely would've."

Flair is already booked for this year's WrestleMania, defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. Lynch is currently in a feud with Bayley and the two will battle in a Steel Cage Match on next week's Raw.

WWE Horsewomen vs. MMA Horsewomen

Another dream match that never happened was an eight-woman tag team match pitting the Four Horsewomen against the Four Horsewomen of MMA — Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Duke hasn't wrestled since being released by WWE, while Shafir now works for AEW. She recently explained on The Sessions that backstage politics stopped the match from happening.

"Hey, egos were at play. There's too many f—ing cooks in the kitchen sometimes," Shafir said. "In more ways than one. I feel like, I never knew this, but I just feel like professional wrestling was a little more exclusive back in the day. It wasn't just about politicking, it was about really showing respect, not kissing ass or feeling like you have to give something up of yourself to take it to the next level."