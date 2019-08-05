WWE’s Four Horsewomen Will Star in WWE 2K20’s Showcase Mode

The WWE 2K series has plenty of modes for fans to enjoy, but one of their most popular offerings is the 2K Showcase. The 2K Showcase typically focuses on one WWE superstar’s career or a series of themed matches, and in the past has included spotlights on Daniel Bryan, the Attitude Era, WrestleMania, and more. WWE 2K20‘s 2K Showcase will put the spotlight on four superstars known as the Four Horsewomen, which fans know includes superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

The new mode will focus on their rise to stardom in NXT and their eventual clashes with each other as well as their emergence on the main roster, and you can check out the official description of the mode from the press release below.

“WWE 2K20, in direct response to fan feedback, will include several franchise firsts alongside streamlined gameplay and a variety of popular modes. The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley®, Charlotte Flair® and Sasha Banks®. Controls will be streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge.”

The four had some monumental matches both on NXT’s main show and their pay-per-view events before taking those feuds to the main roster, and now you’ll get a chance to relive some of your favorites in WWE 2K20. In fact, one of the Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch is starring on the game’s cover alongside Roman Reigns, marking another nod to fans, who have been asking for a woman to hold the cover to the popular game series.

“Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns embody passion, determination and perseverance, and they’re both major game changers within the larger WWE landscape,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “They are the spirit of WWE 2K20, which is going to introduce changes requested by our fans. They asked for female-driven MyCAREER and 2K Showcase offerings, and we’re giving them just that, as well as streamlined controls and our brand new WWE 2K20 Originals. We can’t wait to reveal more details soon.”

“My career has been about breaking barriers and doing what nobody else has done before. Being the first female Superstar on the cover of a WWE 2K video game is no exception,” said Becky Lynch.

You can find everything you get with the Deluxe version of WWE 2K20 below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

