Why WWE Never Booked a WWE vs. MMA Four Horsewomen Match

WWE had, at one point, the opportunity to potentially book the long-awaited faction war between the WWE Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch) vs. the MMA Four Horsewomen (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke) when all eight women were under contract with the promotion. However, while Rousey had matches will all four women at least once, Baszler wasn't called up to WWE's main roster until early 2020 (while Rousey was on hiatus). Duke and Shafir would follow later that year but would never wrestle a match on the main roster and would be released the following year.

At this point, it appears like an eight-woman match between the two groups will never happen. Duke hasn't wrestled at all since her WWE release, Shafir is currently signed with AEW, and Banks' status with WWE seems to still be up in the air. Shafir was on Renee Paquette's The Sessions this week and blamed the match never happening on "egos."

"Hey, egos were at play. There's too many f—ing cooks in the kitchen sometimes," Shafir said. "In more ways than one. I feel like, I never knew this, but I just feel like professional wrestling was a little more exclusive back in the day. It wasn't just about politicking, it was about really showing respect, not kissing ass or feeling like you have to give something up of yourself to take it to the next level."

Today I’ve got the Problem @MarinaShafir on The Sessions! We got to sit down in person this past week in Newark. We talked all things wrestling, motherhood, breastfeeding while 💩ing 😂, the 4 Horsewomen 👀 and Bloodsport. Give us a listen today!! pic.twitter.com/fQGOYm3Bto — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 22, 2022

Bayley was quick to respond, tweeting back, "Egos?!???? TF. 🤣 I'm humble as pie!!!!!!!!!!!! Who wants a damn slice? It's pumpkin season." The backstage bond between the WWE version of the group has also seemingly been strained over the years, particularly between Flair and Lynch.

"It's an unspoken bond. Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don't... maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are," Flair told Metro UK about the group last year. Meanwhile, Lynch has made it clear both on TV and in interviews that she and Flair are no longer friends.