WWE Considering Major Change to the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

WWE is looking to shake things up for the next WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony coming up on April 1. Unlike in recent years where the ceremony has been a standalone event, the show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown from inside Dallas’ American Airlines Arena and only run roughly 90 minutes. Two inductees have already been confirmed in The Undertaker and Vader, and on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer reported WWE is considering having some of the inductions (more of which will be announced soon) take place digitally without the wrestlers being in attendance.

“I’ve heard that they may announce this class. It’ll happen, but it will be like digital inductions, maybe, in some of the cases, as opposed to whatever it is,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “Undertaker’s going to get the big grand treatment. I would presume Vader probably will, he was a really big star. A lot of the other guys, there’s been talk of, you know, again, with 90 minutes, not even doing them as part of that ceremony, but just doing it digitally.”

Vince McMahon confirmed last week while on The Pat McAfee Show that he’ll be the one to induct Undertaker, saying it will be one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do given how close they are. The rest of WrestleMania weekend will include NXT Stand & Deliver and back-to-back nights of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” Undertaker said during The Last Ride while explaining his decision to retire. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”