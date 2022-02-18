The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Announced

The Undertaker will headline the WWE’s Hall of Fame class this year. The New York Post and WWE confirmed this news on social media. Friday April 1st will see the company host the entire ceremony at American Airlines Center in Dallas as a part of the WrestleMania week festivities. For a lot of fans this is the only choice that really could have made sense. The Deadman has made such an impact on the WWE as a whole and his upcoming speech now jumps up the list of priority for that week. For those that won’t be able to be at the event live, there is good news. Both Peacock in the United States and WWE Network in other regions will carry the entire spectacle live.

For fans lucky enough to be on-site, there is an added bonus. WWE is doing Friday Night SmackDown and the 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony as a package deal. So it’s a 2-for-1 ticket all in the same night. Tuesday February 22 will see the tickets go on sale at 10am CT on Ticketmaster. The Undertaker is scheduled to give his first remarks on his induction on The Today Show tomorrow morning. For now, it will just be a celebration from all corners of the wrestling world remarking on his amazing career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1494674898802909193?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During his documentary, The Last Ride, he talked about his retirement and later explored the idea that he had one more match he could give the fans with The Dallas Morning News.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” Undertaker explained. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

Will you be watching the ceremony live? Let us know down in the comments below!