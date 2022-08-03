WWE Hall of Famer Completes Cancer Treatment

Earlier this year wrestling fans were sad to hear that WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan was battling prostate cancer, but there is some good news. Today the 68-year-old wrestling legend shared a video from the treatment center that revealed he had completed treatment, and in the video, he shares a thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, and technicians that saved his life. He also thanks his family and the fans who have supported him along the way, and then he closes the video out by ringing the bell, celebrating the end of his eight-week cancer treatment. We wish Duggan all the best and couldn't be more thrilled for his recovery, and you can find the full video below.

In the video, Duggan says "For eight weeks I've been coming by and looking at this bell, listening to the other folks come by and ring the bell. Looking forward to it because it's been a long eight weeks, but before I ring the bell I just want to say thank you to the doctors, the nurses, and the technicians that actually saved my life. I want to thank my wife and daughters who stuck with me through all of this. But most of all I want to thank you folks out there that I've been able to share this with and you guys shared your stuff with me. So out of respect I'm not gonna do no big hoooo here, but when we get outside you better believe there's some hooooo-in. But right now after eight weeks here we go tough guy!"

Duggan revealed his cancer diagnosis in May of this year, and while he did say the doctors were optimistic because they caught it early, he also shared that it was a scary time for him and his family. You can find his original statement below.

"Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We've been having a great time. But reality is here and I'm afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week," Duggan said.

"The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early," Duggan said. "But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're going to do. I'm going to make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel and I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be. I'll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I'm going to be posting that after the shots. I'll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it's going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don't feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I'll get through this. Thanks very much, folks."

