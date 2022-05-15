WWE Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Confirms He's Battling Cancer Again

✖

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan revealed back in October that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, forcing the 68-year-old to undergo surgery. He was declared cancer-free in December, but on Sunday he announced that he would need to undergo cancer treatment again for the next eight weeks, noting that doctors caught it early and are optimistic that he'll once again beat it.

"Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We've been having a great time. But reality is here and I'm afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week," Duggan said (h/t Fightful).

"The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early," he added. "But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're going to do. I'm going to make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel and I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be. I'll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I'm going to be posting that after the shots. I'll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it's going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don't feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I'll get through this. Thanks very much, folks."

Duggan debuted in 1979 and had runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WCW along with three separate stints with the WWE. His biggest in-ring accomplishments include winning the first Royal Rumble match in 1988, WCW's TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.