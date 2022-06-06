WWE Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins Debuts WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes Inspired Gear

✖

Seth Rollins has debuted new gear inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for his main event match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Hell in a Cell! Rhodes and Rollins have been at each other's necks ever since Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE at WrestleMania, and the two of them have had several big matches with one another. But it was clear that this third match was going to be the final between the duo as they headed into WWE Hell in a Cell. Much like Rollins had promised in the weeks before on Monday Night Raw, he had ways of getting into Rhodes' head.

Making this match tough to begin with was the fact that Cody Rhodes had injured himself in preparation for the match, and now making things even more tough was the fact that Seth decided to dress much like Cody's father Dusty Rhodes' most famous in-ring looks. Taking on the polka dotted look and even revealing that he had a weight training belt much in the same vein to use in the match, and Rollins made sure to hurt Rhodes as psychologically as much as he did physically. Check out Rollins' Dusty inspired look below:

Rollins has been known for his unique in-ring looks, and bringing this classic look into the events made this third match between the duo all the more special as Rhodes had much more than ever riding on his need for victory here. At the same time, it also fueled Rhodes that much more. As for the rest of WWE Hell in a Cell, the premium live event is now streaming on Peacock, and the full card and results so far for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 breaks down as such:

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

The Judgement Day def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred)

United States Championship: Theory def. Mustafa Ali

