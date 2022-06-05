Cody Rhodes' Injury: Latest Updates on His Status for WWE Hell in a Cell (Update)

✖

WWE first broke the news that Cody Rhodes was dealing with an injury on Saturday night when they pulled him from the latest Saturday night's main event. At first, it looked like WWE was seemingly giving Rhodes the night off as he still appeared on the show and was still promoted for his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. But multiple reports have popped up since then stating that the injury is indeed real.

Dave Meltzer first talked about it via the Sunday Night's Main Event, saying that the injury is reportedly a torn pec. He said "Cody was injured lifting weights. From what I gather, it's a pretty serious injury. My impression is that he is working the match tonight with the injury and I guess will get it taken care of later. The injury is legit. Everything that I heard was that he was working tonight. The doctors may say you can't, I don't know. It's not an in-ring injury, it was a weightlifting injury."

He followed up on Wrestling Observer Live and reiterated that, by every indication, Rhodes is still working the match. @WrestleVotes then added that WWE has been scrambling to change plans throughout Sunday as a result of the injury — "Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight's HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I'm told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody."

Update: WWE confirmed during the Kickoff show that Rhodes' pectoral tendon was torn completely off the bone during a workout (citing that the original injury came from the brawl with Rollins on this past week's Raw) but that he'll wrestle regardless.

In spite of all of this, Rhodes has made no mention of the injury on social media and has continued to carry on as if everything is normal. Rhodes was heavily featured in the advertising for tonight's show as well as next month, leading many fans to believe he'd complete the sweep against Rollins and then win Money in the Bank next month in order to start motioning toward a world championship program with Roman Reigns. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available and check out the card for Hell in a Cell below.