The Latest Hulk Hogan Health Update Has Some Good News

Hulk Hogan’s health was a topic of growing concern late last year when Ric Flair gave an update on his podcast claiming the WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with some serious issues. “The Nature Boy” said back in November, “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

This was compounded by the fact that Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter, had noted in a recent interview that he had just undergone his 25th surgery in the past 10 years and that Hogan himself uploaded a photo showing serious weight loss (claiming he was back to his high school weight).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke told Hollywood Raw. “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped.”

“So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along,” she added.

However, Jimmy Hart appeared on this week’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and had some good news regarding Hogan, saying he’s been feeling much better.

“Well, he’s doing a lot better,” Hart said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan.His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.”