WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Shares Weight Loss Photo After Reports of Battling Serious Health Issues

Hulk Hogan’s health has been a concern among wrestling fans ever since fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair stated on his podcast that the WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with serious health issues. Over the weekend Hoga posted a new photo of himself looking noticeably slimmer, adding in the caption that he’s “Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother.” Hogan was often billed at over 300 pounds during his pro wrestling career.

Flair declined to go into more detail during his podcast episode, only saying, “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.

Hogan’s daughter Brooke was on Hollywood Raw last month and stated Hogan had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade. He hasn’t appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 37 back in April, where he and Titus O’Neil served as the hosts for the two-night event.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Hogan said. “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped.”

“So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along,” Hogan said.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hogan as they become available. WWE returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Survivor Series event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.