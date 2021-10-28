WWE: Brooke Hogan Reveals Hulk Hogan Health Update

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has been upfront about his many surgeries and the toll his career in the ring took on his body, and he recently had a health scare after contracting an MRSA infection after surgery on his bicep and shoulder. During a new interview with Brooke Hogan on Hollywood Raw, Dax Holt and Adam Glyn asked Brooke about her father’s extensive surgeries over the years and just how many he’s had. Brooke recalled quite a long list, and then the hosts asked how her father was doing currently health-wise, and the report is a good one after a recent surgery.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Hogan said. “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how he is feeling right now, the lat surgery seems to have worked wonders, and he is currently recovering and working out once more.

“So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along,” Hogan said.

Speaking of Hogan, Jim Ross previously explained on his podcast why Hogan never had a dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin, especially since both were with WWE once more after the Monday Night Wars had ended. As for why it didn’t happen, it seems their styles just didn’t mesh.

“There’s always been the stories that Austin didn’t like Hogan, he didn’t want to work with Hogan, which is great for the internet gossip and chatter but I just think the styles clash was more than what Steve wanted to attempt. I don’t think it had anything to do personally with Hogan, Ross said.

“Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace. Intense, aggressive, somewhat snug, high pace,” Ross said. “That just may not have fit Hogan’s styles at the time because of his back [issues]. It would’ve been an interesting attraction. It would’ve been a great poster, a great promo, it would’ve made money. But I don’t think the match had a chance in hell of living up to the hype of the two stars.”