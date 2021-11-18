Hulk Hogan Is Dealing With Serious Health Issues According to Ric Flair

Hulk Hogan has been dealing with “some really bad health issues,” according to fellow wrestling legend Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” discussed Hogan on a new episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast this week, saying that the two talk every couple of weeks and that “The Hulkster” has been keeping him up to date on what’s wrong. He didn’t dive into too many details, only saying (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter, spoke with Hollywood Raw last month and said he recently had his 25th surgery in the past 10 years. However, her outlook sounded much more positive than Flair’s.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Hogan said. “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbows scoped.”

“So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along,” Hogan said.

Hogan hasn’t mentioned dealing with any health issues on his Twitter recently. His last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 back in April, where he and Titus O’Neil served as the hosts for the two-night event. Stay tuned for any updates as they become available!