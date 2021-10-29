WWE: Impact Wrestling Star Getting Producer Tryout on Tonight’s SmackDown

We don’t know much about what’s going to happen or even what’s planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, but we do know of something that will be happening behind the scenes. According to a report from PWInsider, an Impact Wrestling star will be on hand at tonight’s SmackDown as part of a producer tryout. That star is Petey Williams, former X-Division star for Impact who returned to the ring earlier this year to compete in several matches, as recently as last month. He’s also served in a producer role during his last few years with Impact. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the tryout, saying that it’s been in the works for several weeks.

WWE is hiring more producers, so this could be the first of several tryouts. Williams has continued to work with Impact, helping them produce their most recent pay-per-view Bound For Glory as well as the newest Impact tapings.

Williams debuted as part of Impact Wrestling in 2004 and has been well-liked both in the ring and backstage. He would wrestle for Ring of Honor for a while and then return to Impact, and recently had turned heel in a feud with Steve Maclin. While he’s continued to hop in the ring here and there, his focus seems to be behind the scenes, and this could mean a producing role in WWE.

If he does join SmackDown, he would have WWE’s best show to work with, as each week the blue brand consistently delivers an entertaining show and also contains the best storyline going in WWE in Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The WWE Draft also just happened and infused the show with some new talent, including call-ups from NXT.

WWE hasn’t publically commented on Williams or the producer tryout, but if they do we’ll keep you posted.

Would you want to see Williams take on a producer role with WWE and SmackDown? Let us know in the comments!