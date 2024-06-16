WWE's Damian Priest Addresses Detractors Calling Him a 'Transitional Champion'

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract back at WrestleMania 40 earlier this year but to many, it appeared it was only a matter of time before he lost it to someone bigger. At Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre got his revenge for WrestleMania, only CM Punk was there to spoil it and make sure he didn't win. In doing so, Priest proved he didn't need The Judgment Day or anyone else's help in defending the championship, something he's been preaching for weeks.

Following Clash, Priest addressed his naysayers calling him a "transitional champion" and that his win at Clash proved otherwise. "I think this was my favorite [crowd] just for the fact that they wanted me to lose so bad and I won," he said. "There is no better feeling than somebody telling you you can't do something and then shoving it down their throat. To me, this is – so far – my favorite place."

"Again, more things to shove down people's throats. Before I was a champ, 'You can't do it,' I did it. 'You can't hold it,' I held it. 'You can't beat Drew in Scotland,' I did it. He called me a paper champion, he said I couldn't beat him. Everybody thought I was going to lose. Damian Priest is the World Heavyweight Champion, the face of Monday Night Raw. Against all odds, against all hate, I'm the champ and I'm going to continue being the champ" (h/t: Wrestling Inc.).

With SummerSlam coming up, Priest will likely face "The Ring General" Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship as he won the King of the Ring tournament. That will be the much bigger test for Priest who has never faced Gunther one-on-one before. So far he has held off Jey Uso successfully, but if Uso wins the Money in the Bank, that could put an even bigger wrench in Priest's plans to stay champion.

Additionally, at Clash, Priest got hung up in the ropes and it appeared like he might have suffered an injury. He spent the rest of the time limping, but according to Priest at the press conference, though he hadn't been checked out yet, he believed himself to be "good to go."

"It feels like trash right now [his foot]. I didn't even go to medical yet so I could do this and talk to you guys and answer your questions, so you're all welcome. Docs will check it out, but I ain't going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot so I'm pretty sure I'm all good to go."