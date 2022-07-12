Io Shirai Pushes Back Against Rumors That She's Leaving WWE

Reports dropped on Thursday that former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai could be potentially on her way out of WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated Shirai, who has not wrestled since April while recovering from an injury, has been telling people she plans to move back to Japan after her current WWE contract expires in August. Shirai has been with the company since 2018, finding success in a heel turn that resulted in her winning the NXT Women's Championship in mid-2020 and holding it for over 300 days. She has been used mostly as a tag team wrestler over the past year, working with Zoey Stark and Kay Lee Ray in route to winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament.

Shirai pushed back against the rumors hours later, tweeting out "Rumors" along with the vomiting emoji. Stay tuned for more updates on Shirai's status as they become available.

