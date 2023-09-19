Update on WWE's Plans for Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has gone from challenging for the AEW TBS Championship to reporting to the WWE Performance Center in less than a week. News broke last Wednesday that the rising star would be leaving AEW and over the weekend it was reported her contract with the company had expired following her match with Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage. But while news of her showing up at the WWE PC has been plentiful over the past few days a question has lingered — what is WWE going to do with her out of the gate? The company doesn't have much experience regarding former AEW talent as less than a dozen full-time AEW wrestlers have made the switch. Sometimes those wrestlers are immediately given a push on the main roster (Cody Rhodes) and sometimes they're sent to the developmental system to train (Brian Pillman Jr., who still has yet to appear on the NXT brand).

As for Cargill, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans on immediately pushing her to the main roster. Cargill has wrestled 64 matches in her career, all of which have been with AEW.

"She was in Orlando," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co) I asked if she was at the Performance Center. People had not seen her, but that doesn't mean she wasn't there. That's what I was told...they're doing main roster creative for her right now, and it's a high priority. They're not bringing her in ....how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre, she's a good one, or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kind of disappear into the dust. It's almost like, 'Why did we even bother calling them up?' She is not earmarked to be like that. She's earmarked for real stuff."

Jade Cargill on Working for Tony Khan

The news of Cargill's AEW departure came one week after she spoke incredibly highly of Tony Khan in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill said. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."