Will Jade Cargill Appear on WWE TV This Week?

Jade Cargill may be on her way to WWE, but don't expect her on TV this week...

Jade Cargill will not appear on WWE TV this week if the latest reports are to be believed. News that the former TBS Champion was on her way out of AEW broke last week and over the weekend it was reported that her AEW contract expired and that she'd be reporting to the WWE Performance Center this week. Sean Ross Sapp then reported via Fightful Select that Cargill isn't booked for this week's Monday Night Raw or NXT and PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Cargill was spotted on a plane flying from Orlando back to Atlanta on Monday, which virtually rules out her being at this week's episode of NXT in-person.

Whether WWE plans to have her debut on NXT or immediately make the jump to the main roster is anyone's guess. While there haven't been many cases of AEW wrestlers jumping to WWE as of now, the ones who have ranged from Cody Rhodes (making his return at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent) to Brian Pillman Jr. (who still hasn't appeared on NXT in any capacity). What do you think WWE should do with Cargill? Tell us in the comments!

Jade Cargill on Working for Tony Khan

The news of Cargill's departure came one week after she spoke incredibly highly of AEW president Tony Khan in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill said. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."

Cargill made her in-ring debut for AEW in March 2021 and competed in 64 matches, setting records in her undefeated streak and her TBS title reign. Her final match was on the latest AEW Rampage episode where she failed to win back the TBS title in a match with Kris Statlander.