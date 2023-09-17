Former AEW Champ Reportedly Gone From The Company, Joining WWE This Week

News of Jade Cargill leaving AEW and joining WWE dropped earlier this week. While there were some questions regarding how much time the former TBS Champion might have left on her AEW contract, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported on Sunday that her contract is "believed to be expired." Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted that "it was heavily implied" her contract expired on Friday. Cargill recently returned from hiatus but failed to win back the TBS Championship from Kris Statlander on this week's AEW Rampage, which was taped after Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Johnson also noted that Cargill is slated to be at the WWE Performance Center this week, which all but guarantees she's heading to WWE. Whether she'll debut on the NXT roster or make the immediate jump to WWE's main roster is unclear.

When I asked about Jade Cargill's contract status, it was heavily implied it was up this past Friday pic.twitter.com/TScO4ZipAO — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 17, 2023

Jade Cargill on Working for Tony Khan

The news of Cargill's departure came just one week after she spoke incredibly highly of AEW president Tony Khan in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk. Cargill made her in-ring debut for AEW in March 2021 and competed in 64 matches, setting records in her undefeated streak and her TBS title reign.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill said. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."

