AEW's Jade Cargill Reveals Why "You Can't Beat" Having Tony Khan As a Boss

AEW President Tony Khan has become one of the most divisive figures in professional wrestling. The founder and owner of All Elite Wrestling was initially subject to universal praise when he launched his alternative wrestling promotion in 2019, instantly becoming a favorite amongst a fanbase that was starving for change. Once AEW's honeymoon phase ended, Khan became scrutinized more by both wrestling fans and industry peers. Some saw Khan's locker room as a creative haven. Others classified it as inmates running the asylum. Regardless of how outsiders look at his leadership abilities, Khan still has the unwavering support of many top stars on his roster.

Jade Cargill Praises Tony Khan

(Photo: AEW)

AEW's longest-reigning champion of all time has big praise for her boss.

While Jade Cargill has been absent from AEW programming since losing the AEW TBS Title this past May, she confirmed that she is still in constant contact with AEW President Tony Khan.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill told Women's Wrestling Talk. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

Cargill has been one of AEW's greatest success stories. The bulk of her wrestling training went down at Nightmare Factory under the tutelage of AEW's QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. After just over one year of training, Cargill made her televised debut and began a top-tier program alongside NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Less than one year after her first match, Cargill became the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, holding that title for 508 days, the longest championship reign in AEW history.

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."

