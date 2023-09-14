More on Jade Cargill's AEW Departure, When She Can Sign With WWE

News broke late Wednesday night that former TBS Champion Jade Cargill is on her way out of AEW and is believed to be signing with WWE in the near future. Sean Ross Sapp offered some additional context on Fightful Select on Thursday, noting that people in WWE believe she can be signed right away following her contract's expiration. And while wrestlers at AEW's latest taping knew Cargill was out the door (she lost a rematch against Kris Statlander on this week's AEW Rampage taping) there wasn't the immediate assumption that she was joining WWE.

"Upon returning backstage following her match with Kris Statlander in Cincinnati, Jade was greeted by several members of the roster who exchanged hugs. It was seen as a farewell within the company. There were many within the company that said she was headed to WWE, but we've not heard that she explicitly stated that. Instead she told people she may focus on family and her softball team that she and Brandon Phillips own," Sapp wrote.

Jade Cargill on Working for Tony Khan

The news of Cargill's departure came just one week after she spoke incredibly highly of AEW president Tony Khan in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk. Cargill made her in-ring debut for AEW in March 2021 and competed in 64 matches, setting records in her undefeated streak and her TBS title reign.

"I am, always (in contact with him). He's a phenomenal boss. I can literally hit him up now and he'd probably hit me back up in three minutes," Cargill said. "This is a man who has four companies, a professional soccer team, Jacksonville Jaguars, he's busy, [but] he literally comes to every show. He's so passionate, he loves our company."

"There's no other place I'd want to be. He doesn't look at me as a number, he looks at me like a human being," Cargill continued. "He knows my journey and understands my purpose in the wrestling community and what I want to achieve and I don't think you can beat that. You can't beat this in a very interesting sport."

