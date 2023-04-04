WWE: Major Update on Jay White Signing

Jay White might not be heading to WWE after all. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and Wrestle Kingdom main eventer lost back-to-back matches in February that resulted in him being banned from wrestling in Japan and in any subsidiary of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As a free agent, all signs pointed to him going to either AEW or WWE, with the latter seemingly favored as AEW's relationship with New Japan wouldn't have necessitated White to effectively ban himself from the promotion. However, PWInsider is now reporting that there "was absolutely no discussion of former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jay White within WWE at all over WrestleMania 39 weekend.

The report also noted that, based on conversations with WWE officials and wrestlers, White isn't WWE-bound. This could open the door for him to sign a full-time, multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

One person within the company who already wants another shot at White is Adam Cole. The two were involved in a four-way match at last year's Forbidden Door which saw Cole suffer a severe concussion after taking a uranage from White. Cole, having finally made his in-ring return last week, confirmed with ComicBook that he'd love a rematch.

"Talking about people that I think the world of, Jay White is one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet for sure. There's absolutely some unfinished business there. Getting back to a match, even a one-on-one match with Jay White is something I'm incredibly interested in," Cole said.

Where do you think White will wind up? Could he still succeed in WWE now that Vince McMahon is now apparently back in the driver's seat? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

