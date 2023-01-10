Jay White Reportedly Leaving NJPW, AEW and WWE Interested

New Japan Pro Wrestling's premier event was headlined by its two top western stars losing their championships. Both Will Ospreay and Jay White walked into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with gold and left the Tokyo Dome empty-handed, as Ospreay lost his IWGP United States Title to AEW's Kenny Omega while Kazuchika Okada dethroned White of his IWGP Heavyweight Title. While Ospreay's next steps will remain in the far east, as the Aerial Assassin is under contract with New Japan until 2024, White's future is more uncertain. Rumblings of the Switchblade possibly exiting NJPW only amplified when he was booked in a "Loser Leaves Japan" match against Hikuleo next month.

Many expected Hikuleo to come up short in that bout due to his NJPW deal expiring soon, but that match's outcome just became much more unpredictable. According to Fightful Select, White's NJPW contract "is up relatively soon" and he is expected to depart the company. The report adds that both AEW and WWE are believed to be interested, but neither company can officially reach out to him until he is a free agent. WWE is reportedly "confident" that White will end up inking with them, while the NJPW roster believe White wants to be wrestling in the United States.

It's worth noting that WWE has pursued White in the past, but the current Bullet Club leader ultimately elected to remain in Japan. During his NJPW run, White has had extended stints in both AEW and Impact Wrestling. He most recently wrestled on western television this past summer at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door where he retained the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page.

"Isn't that the goal? At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn't that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you're going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you," White said in December regarding his spot within the professional wrestling landscape. "You start off trying to get to the top, you're going after somebody as well. You understand that that's how it works. I understand that's how it works and I am aware of the situation I'm in. I'm aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I'm a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Jay White's professional wrestling future.