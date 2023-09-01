Erick Rowan Posts Tribute to WWE's Bray Wyatt

Last week the wrestling world learned that Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) tragically passed away, and since then Wyatt's family, friends, and fans have all posted tributes and shared memories of the late WWE superstar. WWE, AEW, and Impact all shared tributes as well, and then WWE held a tribute for Wyatt and Terry Funk during last week's SmackDown. Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) also made a return to WWE for the SmackDown tribute alongside his Wyatt Family teammate Braun Strowman, but Rowan has now shared a personal tribute to Rotunda on Twitter, and you can read it below.

On Twitter, Rowan wrote, "Writing this down makes my soul foggy and my heart ache. Over 12 years ago from the island of FCW we would talk of our mutual love of horror movies and music before embarking on this crazy journey that brought us around the world with Jon.

In the process something happened, this family we portrayed weekly in the wrestling world became a real life bond. We spent more time together over the next few years than we would our own families. Strengthening our bond as we dealt with life trials and tribulations together. Eventually this family grew with the introduction of Adam. As did our love for one another.

Life is sometimes unfair, I want to pick up the phone and talk to my brothers. For when I think of Windham It makes me think of Jon then the reality of the crazy truth that they are no longer with us. Though I know they are always listening and smiling. With their sudden passings I can not state enough how much they loved their families. My heart hurts for their kids, for Jojo for Amanda for their brothers and sisters or anyone lucky enough to call them a friend. I love you both so much. This is only Goodbye for Now, I will see you down the road."

Strowman also shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours.

You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man.

My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Our thoughts are with Rotunda's family and friends.