WWE Just Crowned a New NXT Women’s Champion at Halloween Havoc

The main event of WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc Night One was the battle for the NXT Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. The two stars have been circling each other for a minute, and now it was time to finally battle it out in the ring for NXT’s top prize. Lynch and Valkyria were both well-scouted and were able to evade each other’s offense early as a result. Both superstars were fearless throughout the match, and they pulled every trick out of the bag to get the upper hand, but despite some close near falls, neither star would stay down. Both stars kicked out of finishers and signature moves, but it was Valkyria who would survive the Disarm-Her and the Manhandle slam, reversing Lynch’s move into a pin and getting the big win. Lyra Valkyria is now your new NXT Women’s Champion.

Lynch and Valkyria both went for big moves early but they were prepared for each other’s offense. Lynch flipped Valkyria to the mat, and then Lynch knocked the challenger down hard to the mat. Valkyria then tried up the Champ and threw her down into a cover, but Lynch kicked out. Lynch did the same to Valkyria, but the challenger kicked out and reversed the move into another cover. Lynch fired right back with a cover, and both stars got to their feet and regrouped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Valkyria bounced off the ropes into a knockdown from Lynch, and then Lynch hit a sliding dropkick that knocked Valkyria to the floor. Lynch slammed Valkyria into the ring apron but then Valkyria punched Lynch in the stomach. Valkyria followed the Champ and connected with a kick and then slammed Lynch’s face into their ring apron, and back in the ring Lynch hit a leg drop and went for a cover but Valkyria kicked out.

Lynch threw Valkyria face-first into the turnbuckle and then slammed her head into the opposite corner turnbuckle. Valkyria blocked a third attempt and kicked Lynch in the corner, and then Valkyria hit a crossbody into a cover. Lynch slid out of the cover and went for the crossbody but Valkyria dodged it. Both superstars went for a crossbody and collided, with both falling to the mat.

The stars traded strikes to the head but Lynch won the exchange with kicks and uppercuts, though Valkyria came back with a big combo of her own. Valkyria tried to lift Lynch but Lynch got to her feet and disrupted it. Valkyria hit another combination of kicks and strikes but Lynch ran into Valkyria against the ropes. Then Valkyria did the same thing and hit a series of clotheslines into a Northern Lights suplex and added a bridge, but Lynch kicked out.

Lynch then slammed down Valkyria and hit kicks and uppercuts before going up top. Lynch went for the leg drop but missed. Valkyria went for a headbutt but Lynch stopped it with strikes. They went right towards each other but Valkyria dove through the ropes with a dropkick, knocking Lynch to the floor. Lynch threw Valkyria into the post, but then caught Lynch’s foot and punched the back of Lynch’s head.

Valkyria went up top and hit a leg drop into a cover, but Lynch kicked out. Valkyria lifted Lynch but she got away, and then Lynch went to hit the Manhandle Slam but Valkyria blocked it. Valkyria and Lynch battled in the corner and Valkyria went up top and connected with a missile dropkick. Valkyria went for the pin but Lynch kicked out. Lynch went off the Disarm-Her but Valkyria blocked it. Lynch then hit a Stunner from the top and went for the cover, but Valkyria kicked out.

Lynch went for the finisher and then Valkyria went for hers, but both stars kicked out. Lynch went for the armor but Valkyria blocked it and went for the cover. Lynch still l had the arm but Valkyria reversed it and went for a submission, but Lynch kicked out. Valkyria went for another submission, but Lynch countered and she had to let go. Valkyria hit a big suplex and went for the cover, but Lynch kicked out again. Valkyria went up top and then missed the splash, and Lynch locked in the Disarm-Her. Valkyria wouldn’t tap and got her foot to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Lynch was on her feet and so was Valkyria. Lynch kept the pressure on but Valkyria lifted her up and hit a powerbomb into a cover, but Lynch got her shoulder up. Valkyria went back up top but Lynch met her there in the corner. Lynch went up top and hit a superplex on Lyra. She rolled through and hit a DDT into a cover, but Valkyria somehow kicked out. Lynch was frustrated and went up top, but Valkyria caught her and tried to slam her down. Lynch was able to get underneath the challenger in the corner, but Valkyria hit the spinning kick and went for the cover but Lynch kicked out.

Valkyria picked up Lynch and put her on her shoulders, but Lynch got away. Lynch caught her leg and flipped her and then hit a manhandle slam. Lynch went for the pin but Valkyria shocked everyone and kicked out again. Lynch got kicked in the head multiple times but missed the spinning kick. Valkyrika countered that thought with a powerbomb and then got the pin and the win, becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion. You can find the full card and updated results for Halloween Havoc below.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) def. Becky Lynch

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Chase U (C) def. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C)

Lexis King def. Dante Chen

Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match: Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match 2: Kelani Jordan def. Arianna Grace

What have you thought of tonight’s Halloween Havoc Night 1? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!