Lexis King Gets the Win in WWE NXT Debut at Halloween Havoc

While WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc boasted an impressive card, it also featured an anticipated debut. After several weeks of vignettes, former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. delivered a compelling first promo since signing with WWE. That set the stage for his in-ring WWE NXT debut at Halloween Havoc, and the newly named Lexis King delivered a strong showing for his first televised match. King took on Dante Chen in his first match, and King’s presentation was oni point from the moment his music hit. Entering on a throne, King continued the momentum in the ring, and though Chen got some decent offense in, King was rarely not in control, getting a big win in his opening statement to NXT.

After the match started, King got a lock on Chen’s arm and wrist. Chen tried to get out of it and eventually did, turning the tables. King then hit Chen with a big headbutt and then kicked Chen right in the stomach. A punch to the face followed and the strike knocked Chen down, and then King went to work on Chen’s face and neck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chen blocked a suplex and then countered another. Chen hit a combo of punches and a big dropkick that turned the tables, but then a vicious double heel kick from the ground rocked Chen, knocking him over. King then clotheslined Chen and hit a big chop before pressing his boot against Chen’s face.

King went back and forth with the referee and Chen punched King in the stomach and the face. King then knocked Chen down with a big kick and an elbow to the back of the head, giving him back control. Chen tried to get back to his feet but King shoved him back down with his boot. King locked in a hold around Chen’s chin but Chen was able to break it up. More punches came from Chen and they knocked King down, and then Chen hit a clothesline.

An Atomic Drop followed and then a boot to the face knocked the newcomer down to the mat. King hit Chen out of nowhere with a vicious punch to the side of the head, and then King put Chen’s feet on the ropes and hit the swinging DDT. That seemed to be his finisher but the commentary team didn’t know what to call it.

Regardless, the move won the match, giving King his first official win in WWE NXT and getting the star off to a positive start. You can find the official card and the updated results for Halloween Havoc below.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Chase U (C) def. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C)

Lexis King def. Dante Chen

Devil’s Playground Match: Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match: Karmen Petrovic vs Lola Vice

Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final Match 2: Kelani Jordan def. Arianna Grace

What have you thought of tonight’s Halloween Havoc Night 1? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!