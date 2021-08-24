Report: Why Did WWE Give Karrion Kross That Helmet and New Gear?

✖

Fresh off losing the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver 36, Karrion Kross arrived on Monday Night Raw this week with new ring gear and a helmet. The look was instantly met with mockery on social media as fans compared Kross to Shredder, Lord Humongous and Demolition, while others were simply baffled by WWE changing up Kross' presentation yet again. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast spoke to a source within the company regarding the change and wrote their response on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell," Zarian wrote. Do you think this new look makes Kross look more toyetic? Let us know in the comments below!

Spoke to a source regarding Kross’s new ring gear. His response : “Everything & everyone must be marketable. Toys, shirts, imaging, and accessories. You need to stand out to sell and this is how they sell” pic.twitter.com/rooHCMowsO — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021

Kross' run on Raw has been anything but simple. He lost his debut match on the Red Brand to Jeff Hardy in roughly two minutes, then traded wins with Keith Lee despite being positioned as an unbeatable monster down in NXT. He's also been without Scarlett, his manager and his real-life significant other.

"Scarlett asked me in private many months ago what would be my ideal scenario for going up to main roster," Kross wrote on Instagram following his first Raw match. "I told her in a perfect world, I'd love to work both shows; @wwenxt & @wwe #WWERAW and possibly even #WWESmackdown. I wanted as much as what was available to do. Birthday rolls around months later, And on that very day of July 19th, I got what I wanted. Never discussed it with anyone, never talked about it. I just put it out there in the universe and did my best to privately work towards it.

"Getting in front of a packed arena, full house and having the opportunity to do what I love in front of the #WWEUniverse; to hear, see and feel them after over a year of being here without a full attendance and chasing this for so long before I arrived... This month has been pretty awesome. Looking forward to the future... And more," he added.