Karrion Kross' New Ring Gear Gets Mocked By WWE Fans

Fresh off losing the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, Karrion Kross returned to Monday Night Raw this week for a quick victory over Ricochet. But most fans watching at home were distracted by something else — Kross' new outfit. The big man's new helmet and leather straps (which he kept on throughout the match) instantly drew various comparisons to characters like The Road Warrior's Lord Humongous, while others simply mocked WWE for dressing up Kross this way.

Do you like the new look? Or did WWE make a bad call here? Check out the reactions below and let us know down in the comments!