Karrion Kross' New Ring Gear Gets Mocked By WWE Fans
Fresh off losing the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, Karrion Kross returned to Monday Night Raw this week for a quick victory over Ricochet. But most fans watching at home were distracted by something else — Kross' new outfit. The big man's new helmet and leather straps (which he kept on throughout the match) instantly drew various comparisons to characters like The Road Warrior's Lord Humongous, while others simply mocked WWE for dressing up Kross this way.
Do you like the new look? Or did WWE make a bad call here? Check out the reactions below and let us know down in the comments!
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. ⌛️@WWEKarrionKross goes one-on-one with @KingRicochet NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/o2Qx3sZeBn— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2021
It Could Be Better...
prevnext
Karrion Kross:— Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) August 24, 2021
How it Started How it's Going #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UZFfHK3PW2
What She Said
prevnext
Karrion Kross has a mask #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AOOGcex13J— Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) August 24, 2021
Lord Humongous
prevnext
What a debut. pic.twitter.com/Cy0Juu2PhC— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 24, 2021
Sean Connery
Karrion Kross pic.twitter.com/swri96YOho— Son of Kenny Rodgers (@knucklepuckers) August 24, 2021
prevnext
Karrion Kross:
What they what they— Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) August 24, 2021
were ended up
going for with pic.twitter.com/goxdIWnZh1
So Many Demolition Tweets
prevnext
Karrion Kross discovered Demolition for the first time and now he look like this#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lCkp0WHFaC— 💦JayKellz on One Piece episode 16 (I'LL CATCH UP) (@DashingSoulJay) August 24, 2021
Mr. Krabs Is Not Feeling It
prevnext
Idk what's going on with this Karrion Kross stuff but this ain't it. I love the dude but no. It's giving#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wQtQAMkkfc— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖘🖤 (@MayganStorm4) August 24, 2021
Vintage WCW vs. NWO
prev
Karrion Kross tonight #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wRQyOmHcdl— Zora (@LuvZora) August 24, 2021