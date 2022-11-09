WWE: Triple H's Reported Plans for King of the Ring

While WWE's King of the Ring tournament was once an annual staple, the tournament has only been revived by the WWE six times since Brock Lesnar won the crown in 2002. And while the tournament once positioned its winner to challenge for a world championship, it hasn't given its more recent winners the same kind of boost. Booker T used the royal gimmick to elevate himself to a World Heavyweight Championship reign, William Regal used his position of power to lord over the rest of Monday Night Raw as its corrupt general manager, but its past four winners (Sheamus, Bad News Barrett, Baron Corbin and Xavier Woods), it merely resulted in a name change and new ring gear. And the less said about how little time and attention the Queen's Crown tournament got in its debut last year, the better.

But according to a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H has a different outlook on the tournament. The insider reported this week that the "King of Kings" wants to bring the concept back as an annual pay-per-view on WWE's schedule. The one-night tournament was on WWE's schedule every year from 1993-2002.

"There's a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s. The idea is that every single match will happen that night," they said. "In the 90s, a lot of the matches happened on Superstars and Raw, with the semi-finals and finals on pay-per-view. If it's going to come back on pay-per-view, which I would say is probably going to happen, you're going to have a full-on one-night tournament. I mean, tournament wrestling is old-school wrestling, and Hunter loves old-school wrestling. If it still makes sense, especially when you have 500 people on the roster, you can do it. That's what they're going to do."

Triple H's Changes to WWE Pay-Per-Views

WrestleVotes has previously reported on the numerous changes Triple H is looking to make to WWE's pay-per-view schedule now that he's in charge of the company's creative direction. The New Year's Day Day 1 pay-per-view has already been scrapped, while gimmick-centric pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell are reportedly on the chopping block.

There have also been rumors that the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will not have their own dedicated pay-per-view and will instead be moved back to the WrestleMania card. The bout was initially positioned as a staple of WrestleMania from WrestleMania 21 (2005) to WrestleMania XXVI (2010) before getting its own show starting in 2010.