WWE's Kofi Kingston Pushes to Be in the MCU's Upcoming Black Panther Series

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have shown their various fandoms with their ring gear throughout their history-making run as "The New Day." Their most recent gear is an obvious homage to Thor: Love and Thunder and Kingston was asked about that during a new interview with TMZ Sports. He explained, "We just put stuff out there and we hope for the best, you know what I mean? We're all big Marvel fans, DC fans. Any time we can combine pop culture with what we do, it hits with a certain audience. That's what has made us... it gives us that street cred with people. We have that bond."

The former WWE Champion then pushed to be involved in the upcoming untitled Black Panther Disney+ series set in Wakanda (known as Black Panther: Kingdom of Wakanda) — "There's a lot of us that are Marvel fans. Myself, [Xavier] Woods and [Big] E — your boys, the New Day — would love to be in a Marvel movie. I know Black Panther got a whole series coming out. You know, we already fit the mold. I was born in the motherland, you know what I'm saying? Put your boy on the show."

The MCU is no stranger to pro wrestlers being involved, as former WWE Champion Dave Bautista has played Drax The Destroyer, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in numerous films. Becky Lynch also confirmed in an interview with ComicBook during WrestleMania weekend that their were conversations about her taking on a role as well.

Kingston has built up a legacy as one of WWE's most decorated active Superstars, having held tag team championship gold 11 times along with reigns as the WWE, Intercontinental and United States Champion.

Big E, the third member of The New Day, suffered a broken neck earlier this year and has been on the road to recovery ever since. Kingston, who was teaming with E on the episode of SmackDown where the injury happened, opened up about the incident on Hot 97.

"It was easily the scariest night of my career," Kingston said. "Obviously, the injury didn't happen to me, but I was on the inside of the ring. I see E go for that spear that he does, and he missed it, and he was on the outside there and then him and Ridge, go for that overhead suplex and I see them go up and they looked a little like wonky. But I never saw the impact. So I didn't really – I didn't know, you know, I went over there and I was like, 'Okay, everything looks fine,' he's down and everything and then the match goes on. After everything went down, just the ref was like yeah, I don't know if he's okay. I was like, what's going on all sudden, the paramedics and everything start coming out."

"It was just really really scary because it's a reminder of how quickly things can take a turn for the worst," he continued. "Every move that we execute, there's always an element of danger to it and luckily, for the most part, we come out unscathed, but in those moments -- literally looking at my brother in the face as the paramedics are putting the neck braces and everything on there, putting him on the stretcher, you know, it was very scary," he added.