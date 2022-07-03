Liv Morgan SummerSlam 2022 Plans Reportedly Revealed

Liv Morgan not only won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday night, but she managed to successfully cash in her contract before the end of the show and beat a weakened Ronda Rousey in order to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career. Dave Meltzer then said on Wrestling Observer Radio after the pay-per-view that Morgan is currently booked to defend her championship against Rousey at SummerSlam.

Rousey had to face Morgan moments after successfully retaining against Natalya and had a noticeably injured leg following that initial match. She nearly beat Morgan by applying an Ankle Lock, but didn't have the strength to keep the hold going. Morgan then rolled her up via her injured leg for the win. While it looked like Rousey might respond to the loss with a heel turn, she instead embraced Morgan and left the ring.

A heel turn could still be in the works for Rousey given how she expected to return from her hiatus at the Royal Rumble as a heel. She even explained on The Wives of Wrestling Podcast a few months ago that she kept up her heel persona in various interviews during her time away from the company and expected fans to boo her when she returned. That didn't happen and Rousey wound up as a babyface chasing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship through WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash.

"I guess the feedback I get is a live audience," Rousey explained at the time. "There's a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, 'okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel.' And any interviews I gave any time I was talking — on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that's what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised."

SummerSlam already has two matches officially confirmed — Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. The SummerSlam 2022 event is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.